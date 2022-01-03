DVD Talk reviews for Monday, February 28th, 2022
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, February 28th, 2022
DVD Talk Collector Series
Shaw Scope: Volume One (12-movie, 8-Disc Limited Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVShaw Scope: Volume One (you mean there will be more!?) is a massive boxed set from Arrow Video, an eight-disc, 12-movie set of representative (sort-of) titles from Shaw Brothers (HK) Ltd., the dominant Hong Kong-based movie company of the 1960s and well into the â70s. Though various Shaw brothers had been kicking around the Asian film industry since 1925, it was this company, founded in 1958, that is most famous. Their Clearwater Bay studios, with its 15 soundstages, two backlots, state-of-the-art equipment and 1,300 employees, many culled from other parts of Asia, including Japan and South Korea, all but defined Hong Kong cinema for two decades. Their main rival, Cathay, ceased film production in 1970, but soon after a more lasting upstart, Golden Harvest, partly composed of disgruntled ex-Shaw employees, and a glut of far smaller but prolific independents, eventually led to Sha...Read the entire review »
Highly Recommended
The Piano (The Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Writer/director Jane Campion highly lauded, critically acclaimed award winner film, 1993's The Piano, is set in the nineteenth century and stars Holly Hunter in an Oscar-winning role as Ada McGrath, a Scottish woman who it, by choice, mute. Instead of speaking, she instead opts to express herself through her piano playing and, understandably, is very attached to her personal piano. When she becomes party to an arranged marriage, she and her daughter, Flora (a young Anna Paquin), find themselves shipped off to New Zealand to start a new life. When Ada can't communicate through her piano, she uses sign language with Flora interprets for people. They arrive, Ada's piano with them, and find a land very different than the European home they left.The man that Ada is to be married to is Alisdair Stewart (Sam Neill). When Ada and Flora arrive with the piano, Ste...Read the entire review »
