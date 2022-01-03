DVD Talk reviews for Monday, February 28th, 2022

The Piano (The Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:Writer/director Jane Campion highly lauded, critically acclaimed award winner film, 1993's The Piano, is set in the nineteenth century and stars Holly Hunter in an Oscar-winning role as Ada McGrath, a Scottish woman who it, by choice, mute. Instead of speaking, she instead opts to express herself through her piano playing and, understandably, is very attached to her personal piano. When she becomes party to an arranged marriage, she and her daughter, Flora (a young Anna Paquin), find themselves shipped off to New Zealand to start a new life. When Ada can't communicate through her piano, she uses sign language with Flora interprets for people. They arrive, Ada's piano with them, and find a land very different than the European home they left.The man that Ada is to be married to is Alisdair Stewart (Sam Neill). When Ada and Flora arrive with the piano, Ste...Read the entire review »