DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Reviews and Recommendations
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, February 24th, 2022

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Reviews and Recommendations Read, Post and Request DVD Reviews.

DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, February 24th, 2022

   
Old 02-25-22, 04:01 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
 
dvdtalkreviews's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,806
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, February 24th, 2022
DVD Talk Collector Series
Alligator
by Adam Tyner
Quick note: This review includes Ultra HD screenshots, but generating SDR images from an HDR source is inherently problematic. Take the UHD screenshots – especially when it comes to brightness – with more than a couple grains of salt.C'mon, alligators in the sewer? Even if there were anything to that old urban legend, it'd hardly be worth breaking a sweat. As baby-gator-owner-turned-herpetologist Dr. Marisa Kendall (Robin Riker) helpfully notes, one of these suckers would almost certainly starve to death within a matter of days down there. Even under the most ideal circumstances, a sewer-bound gator couldn't grow to nearly the size it could in the wild.But a whole lot more has found its way into this Missourian sewer system than a burial-at-sea baby gator. And the meat this creature has been munchin
dvdtalkreviews is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Reviews and Recommendations

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.