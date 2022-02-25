DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, February 24th, 2022

Alligator

by Adam Tyner Quick note: This review includes Ultra HD screenshots, but generating SDR images from an HDR source is inherently problematic. Take the UHD screenshots – especially when it comes to brightness – with more than a couple grains of salt.C'mon, alligators in the sewer? Even if there were anything to that old urban legend, it'd hardly be worth breaking a sweat. As baby-gator-owner-turned-herpetologist Dr. Marisa Kendall (Robin Riker) helpfully notes, one of these suckers would almost certainly starve to death within a matter of days down there. Even under the most ideal circumstances, a sewer-bound gator couldn't grow to nearly the size it could in the wild.But a whole lot more has found its way into this Missourian sewer system than a burial-at-sea baby gator. And the meat this creature has been munchin