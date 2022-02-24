DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022

One Night in Miami... : Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)

by Justin Remer The Movie: One Night in Miami... dramatizes a historically documented meeting between Muhammad Ali (then called Cassius Clay), Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown in a Miami motel room on the night Ali won the world heavyweight title from Sonny Liston in 1964. Well, that is to say, the meeting is documented as having happened, but no one knows what the four African American icons-to-be actually said in that motel room. Writer Kemp Powers adapts (and slightly widens the scope of) his own speculative stageplay for the silver screen, and he seems to suspect these men were all wondering about their respective destinies and legacies. Would these four coast by on the flimsy charms of celebrity allotted to them by the white establishment or take on the responsibi...Read the entire review »