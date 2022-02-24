DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022
Highly Recommended
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:Urban and social paranoia take center stage in Philip Kaufman's 1978 Neo-noir thriller Invasion of the Body Snatchers. The second adaptation of Jack Finney's novel, Kaufman's film takes place in San Francisco and sports an incredible cast, including Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams, Leonard Nimoy, Jeff Goldblum and Veronica Cartwright. Film fans split on whether this version or Don Siegel's 1956 adaptation is best, and Finney's novel was also adapted into Body Snatchers by Abel Ferrara in 1993 and The Invasion, Oliver Hirschbiegel's troubled 2007 film that stars Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig and that saw the Wachowskis and James McTeigue come in during the fourth quarter to salvag...Read the entire review »
Recommended
One Night in Miami... : Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: One Night in Miami... dramatizes a historically documented meeting between Muhammad Ali (then called Cassius Clay), Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown in a Miami motel room on the night Ali won the world heavyweight title from Sonny Liston in 1964. Well, that is to say, the meeting is documented as having happened, but no one knows what the four African American icons-to-be actually said in that motel room. Writer Kemp Powers adapts (and slightly widens the scope of) his own speculative stageplay for the silver screen, and he seems to suspect these men were all wondering about their respective destinies and legacies. Would these four coast by on the flimsy charms of celebrity allotted to them by the white establishment or take on the responsibi...Read the entire review »
