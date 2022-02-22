DVD Talk reviews for Monday, February 21st, 2022
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,803
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, February 21st, 2022
Recommended
Escape from L.A.
by Adam TynerQuick note: This review includes Ultra HD screenshots, but generating SDR images from an HDR source is inherently problematic. Take the UHD screenshots – especially when it comes to brightness – with more than a couple grains of salt."You might have survived Cleveland, you might have escaped from New York...but this is L.A., vato, and you're about to find out that this fucking city can kill anybody!"
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off