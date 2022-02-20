DVD Talk reviews for Saturday, February 19th, 2022
DVD Talk Review DB
Highly Recommended
Catwoman: Hunted
by Adam TynerQuick note: This review includes Ultra HD screenshots, but generating SDR images from an HDR source is inherently problematic. Take the UHD screenshots – especially when it comes to brightness – with more than a couple grains of salt.It kinda goes without saying that Catwoman: Hunted opens with a heist. But no, this isn't a case of a cat burglar dashing from one shadow to the next, clawing her way up a building, and covertly cutting her way in through a supposedly secure upper-floor window.
