DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, February 17th, 2022
Highly Recommended
Shake Hands with the Devil (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVDifficult to classify, Shake Hands with the Devil (1959) is a historical drama set in 1921 Dublin, during the Irish War of Independence with the Irish Republican Army (IRA) at odds with the Black and Tan, ex-British soldiers tasked by the British crown with suppressing IRA soldiers and the civilian population generally. In one of his last film roles, James Cagney stars. Made entirely on location in Ireland with a fine cast of American, Irish, and British actors but financed by Pennebaker Productions, actor Marlon Brando's company, the film is unusual in mostly supporting the Irish cause at a time such films were rare, and because its compromises to Hollywood convention and Production Code restrictions are few, at least until the very end, it sometimes cleverly implying more brutal violence than is actually shown. In one scene main character Kerry O'Shea (Don Murray) is viciously beaten...Read the entire review »
The Toolbox Murders (1978)
by Adam TynerQuick note: This review includes Ultra HD screenshots, but generating SDR images from an HDR source is inherently problematic. Take the UHD screenshots – especially when it comes to brightness – with more than a couple grains of salt.The Toolbox Murders predates the slasher boom of the early '80s – hell, it even beat Halloween to the punch – yet seems to anticipate the glut of body count movies soon to come. Its first couple of reels fully deliver on the promise of its title and lurid cover art, as a masked killer skulks around a supposedly secure apartment complex, opens his toolbox, and mercilessly slaughters woman after woman.Just as so many of the slashers following in the wake of Friday the 13th
