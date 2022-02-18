DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, February 17th, 2022

Shake Hands with the Devil (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV Difficult to classify, Shake Hands with the Devil (1959) is a historical drama set in 1921 Dublin, during the Irish War of Independence with the Irish Republican Army (IRA) at odds with the Black and Tan, ex-British soldiers tasked by the British crown with suppressing IRA soldiers and the civilian population generally. In one of his last film roles, James Cagney stars. Made entirely on location in Ireland with a fine cast of American, Irish, and British actors but financed by Pennebaker Productions, actor Marlon Brando's company, the film is unusual in mostly supporting the Irish cause at a time such films were rare, and because its compromises to Hollywood convention and Production Code restrictions are few, at least until the very end, it sometimes cleverly implying more brutal violence than is actually shown. In one scene main character Kerry O'Shea (Don Murray) is viciously beaten...Read the entire review »