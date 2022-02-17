DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, February 16th, 2022

DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, February 16th, 2022

   
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, February 16th, 2022
Recommended
Wayne's World - 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane
The Movieirected by Penelope Spheeris and spun off from the infamous series of Saturday Night Live sketches, 1992's Wayne's World follows the exploits of Wayne Campbell (Mike Meyers) and his sidekick Garth Algar (Dana Carvey), a pair of metalheads that are the host and co-host of the public access show shot in Wayne's basement after which the movie takes its title. Wayne and Garth aren't the sharpest knives in the drawer but they like to have a good time and, if nothing else, they love to party.Their lives change very quickly when an advertising executive named Benjamin Oliver (Rob Lowe) finds out about the show and decides it would be a great outlet for one of his clients, Noah Vanderhoff (Brian Doyle-Murray), to advertise his chain of video arcades on. But before we get to that part of the story, Wayne and Garth head out one night to The Gas Works, thei...Read the entire review »
