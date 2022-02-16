DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, February 15th, 2022

The Celebration (The Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:The Dogme 95 Manifesto dictates that those filmmakers who subscribe to it must adhere to the following set of rules:Shooting must be done on location, no props or sets allowed.rnSound must be captured during the shoot, no post production addition of effects, dialogue, narration or music allowed. rnThe camera must be handheld at all times. rnThe film must be shot in color without the use of anything other than natural lighting. rnNo optical effects or filters are allowed to be used on the camera. rnNo superficial action such as an onscreen murder permitted. rnNo temporal or geographical alienation permitted. rnGenre movies are not allowed. rnThe film must be shot in Academy 35mm. rnThe director cannot be credited in the film.It was under this manifesto that Danish filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg wrote and directe...Read the entire review »