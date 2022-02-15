DVD Talk reviews for Monday, February 14th, 2022

DVD Talk Forum

Highly Recommended
The Village Detective: a song cycle (Blu-ray)
by Justin Remer
The Movie: The documentarian-poet of the nitrate film archives is back!Bill Morrison, whose recent masterpiece Dawson City: Frozen Time explored the riches of a cache of forgotten film unearthed from the Yukon permafrost, returns with another (slighter) discovery. The Village Detective: A Song Cycle concerns four relatively well-preserved reels of film dredged up from the ocean floor by Icelandic fishermen. The contents of those reels are The Village Detective, a middling late-'60s comic mystery from the Soviet Union which starred one of the USSR's greatest film legends, Mikhail Zharov.Although the contents of these reels are far from the earth-shattering revelations o...Read the entire review »

 

Rent It
The Addams Family 2 (Blu-ray)
by Ryan Keefer
The Movie: Apparently at some point in our house I had shown the trailer of the 2019 Addams Family movie, which is either a remake of the live action movies or an extension of the original live action show (I don't know which) to my son, we'd watched it and I thought it was OK, nothing special, but as his cinematic tastes broaden and he develops bonds with some of these folks on screen, a new fresh helping doesn't hurt, so Addams Family 2 graced our doorstep. Greg Tiernan, Conrad Vernon, Laura Brousseau and Kevin Pavlovic direct the film that Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Ben Queen and Susanna Fogel developed a screenplay for. Gomez (Oscar Isaac, A Most Violent Year guy) and Morticia (Charlize Theron, Gringo) see their kids Wednesday (Chloe Moretz,
