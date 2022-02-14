DVD Talk reviews for Sunday, February 13th, 2022
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,795
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Sunday, February 13th, 2022
Skip It
God's Gun (Blu-ray)
by Adam TynerThere's no shortage of spaghetti westerns with titles referencing the big guy upstairs: Pray to God and Dig Your Grave, And God Said to Cain, May God Forgive You...But I Won't, and God Is My Colt .45, to rattle off just a few. But there's only one biblically-titled Eurowestern that was actually filmed in the Holy Land: God's Gun.[click on the thumbnail to enlarge]Crane City, Maverick, Dryden, Normandy, Spotsburg: you name a sleepy
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off