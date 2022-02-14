DVD Talk reviews for Sunday, February 13th, 2022

God's Gun (Blu-ray)

by Adam Tyner There's no shortage of spaghetti westerns with titles referencing the big guy upstairs: Pray to God and Dig Your Grave, And God Said to Cain, May God Forgive You...But I Won't, and God Is My Colt .45, to rattle off just a few. But there's only one biblically-titled Eurowestern that was actually filmed in the Holy Land: God's Gun.[click on the thumbnail to enlarge]Crane City, Maverick, Dryden, Normandy, Spotsburg: you name a sleepy