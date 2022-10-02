DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, February 9th, 2022
Highly Recommended
Breaking In (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVI had only seen Scottish filmmaker Bill Forsyth's Breaking In (1989) once, in an otherwise empty theater more than 30 years ago, but quite liked it then and anxious to revisit it on Blu-ray. Forsyth made some of the best movies of the 1980s, but stumbled when his small-scale but charming Scottish films became bigger-budgeted, American-financed ones. He began with the amusing That Sinking Feeling (1979) but first attracted attention internationally with Gregory's Girl, a sweet, quirky comedy about awkward high school student Gregory (John Gordon Sinclair) who falls in love with the girl who replaces him as centre forward on his school's football team. Forsyth followed this with Local Hero (1983), his biggest hit, a delightful comedy-drama about an American oil company anxious to buy up an idyllic coastal village in the Scottish Highlands to build an ugly oil refiner...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Surf Nazis Must Die! (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Set in the not too distant future, 1985's Surf Nazi's Must Die takes place in a world where a massive earthquake has turned Los Angeles and the surrounding area into a wasteland. This wasteland is ruled by the surfers, and the surfers? They're ruled by the Nazis. Or so one of the fascist boarders tells a rather buxom young woman he meets on the beach one day. Yep, there's a gang of surf Nazi's making trouble for good people led by a grease-ball named Adolf (Barry Brenner) and his best dame Eva (Dawn Wildsmith). The group pillages the surrounding area looking for cash and for loot to fence through a local pawn shop, but when they're not doing that? They're fashioning giant hooks and riding the waves.One day, a young black man is unfortunate enough to cross their path only to meet vicious end. His mother, Eleanor 'Mama' Washington (Gail Neely), may enjoy s...Read the entire review »
