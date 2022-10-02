DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Reviews and Recommendations
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, February 9th, 2022

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Reviews and Recommendations Read, Post and Request DVD Reviews.

DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, February 9th, 2022

   
Old 02-10-22, 04:00 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
 
dvdtalkreviews's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,791
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, February 9th, 2022
Highly Recommended
Breaking In (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
I had only seen Scottish filmmaker Bill Forsyth's Breaking In (1989) once, in an otherwise empty theater more than 30 years ago, but quite liked it then and anxious to revisit it on Blu-ray. Forsyth made some of the best movies of the 1980s, but stumbled when his small-scale but charming Scottish films became bigger-budgeted, American-financed ones. He began with the amusing That Sinking Feeling (1979) but first attracted attention internationally with Gregory's Girl, a sweet, quirky comedy about awkward high school student Gregory (John Gordon Sinclair) who falls in love with the girl who replaces him as centre forward on his school's football team. Forsyth followed this with Local Hero (1983), his biggest hit, a delightful comedy-drama about an American oil company anxious to buy up an idyllic coastal village in the Scottish Highlands to build an ugly oil refiner...Read the entire review »

 

Recommended
Surf Nazis Must Die! (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane
The Movie:Set in the not too distant future, 1985's Surf Nazi's Must Die takes place in a world where a massive earthquake has turned Los Angeles and the surrounding area into a wasteland. This wasteland is ruled by the surfers, and the surfers? They're ruled by the Nazis. Or so one of the fascist boarders tells a rather buxom young woman he meets on the beach one day. Yep, there's a gang of surf Nazi's making trouble for good people led by a grease-ball named Adolf (Barry Brenner) and his best dame Eva (Dawn Wildsmith). The group pillages the surrounding area looking for cash and for loot to fence through a local pawn shop, but when they're not doing that? They're fashioning giant hooks and riding the waves.One day, a young black man is unfortunate enough to cross their path only to meet vicious end. His mother, Eleanor 'Mama' Washington (Gail Neely), may enjoy s...Read the entire review »
dvdtalkreviews is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Reviews and Recommendations

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.