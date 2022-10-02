DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, February 9th, 2022

Breaking In (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV I had only seen Scottish filmmaker Bill Forsyth's Breaking In (1989) once, in an otherwise empty theater more than 30 years ago, but quite liked it then and anxious to revisit it on Blu-ray. Forsyth made some of the best movies of the 1980s, but stumbled when his small-scale but charming Scottish films became bigger-budgeted, American-financed ones. He began with the amusing That Sinking Feeling (1979) but first attracted attention internationally with Gregory's Girl, a sweet, quirky comedy about awkward high school student Gregory (John Gordon Sinclair) who falls in love with the girl who replaces him as centre forward on his school's football team. Forsyth followed this with Local Hero (1983), his biggest hit, a delightful comedy-drama about an American oil company anxious to buy up an idyllic coastal village in the Scottish Highlands to build an ugly oil refiner...Read the entire review »