DVD Talk reviews for Monday, February 7th, 2022

The Abbott and Costello Show - Season 1 (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV During the early 1950s, the comedy team of Bud Abbott and Lou Costello was just about inescapable. Although their long-running radio series had ended in 1949, they were still cranking out movies: two in 1951 and three more in 1952. Moreover, during 1950-53 no less than nine of their earlier glories were theatrically reissued. If you lived in a large American city, chances were that an Abbott & Costello movie was playing somewhere nearby. But, in the movies, the team had grown stale. The freshness they exhibited in their earliest films, such as Buck Privates and Hold That Ghost, was long gone. In their more recent work, pictures like Comin' Round the Mountain (1951) and Lost in Alaska (1952), they seemed tired and dispirited and their studio, Universal-International by this time, almost seemed embarrassed by their continuing popularity. The tragic death o...