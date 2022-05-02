DVD Talk reviews for Friday, February 4th, 2022

Inherit the Wind (1999) (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV Originally made for Showtime, Inherit the Wind (1999), starring Jack Lemmon and George C. Scott, is like watching a touring company staging a Broadway standard that's headlined by a couple of big-name stars. It almost doesn't matter if the production isn't so hot, or whether the actors are a good fit for the characters they're playing. It's enough just to see great talent interpreting familiar characters in a comfy, mostly well-written show. Originally a 1955 Broadway play by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee closely based on the 1925 Scopes "Monkey" Trial, but also intended to comment on current anticommunism hysteria and McCarthyism, it starred Paul Muni as the Clarence Darrow-like Drummond, Ed Begley as the William Jennings Bryan-like Brady, and Tony Randall as the H.L. Mencken-like E.K. Hornbeck. Stanley Kramer's famous 1960 film starred Spencer Tracy as Drummond, Frederic March as...Read the entire review »