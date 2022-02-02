DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, February 1st, 2022
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, February 1st, 2022
DVD Talk Collector Series
Reds - 40th Anniversery Edition (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVReds (1981), the epic historical drama about journalist and political radical John Reed, is by a country mile the best film Warren Beatty ever made as director-producer-star and co-writer. All of his movies are intriguing yet all are also flawed in various ways; here, what would normally be deficiencies actually work to the picture's advantage, notably the casting of Beatty as Reed and Diane Keaton as feminist journalist Louise Bryant.There's nothing quite like it. It's a bona fide thinking man's epic, superior to David Lean's not-dissimilar Doctor Zhivago (1965) even though you'll need PhDs in post-Czar Russian politics and early 20th century American radicalism to completely follow the complexities of what unfolds onscreen. It's a rare great movie in which its greatness is the sum of its parts. Ironies abound. As Roger Ebert noted in his review, here's a movie celebrating t...Read the entire review »
