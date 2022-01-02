DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk reviews for Monday, January 31st, 2022

DVD Talk reviews for Monday, January 31st, 2022

   
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, January 31st, 2022
DVD Talk Collector Series
Once Upon a Time in China: The Complete Films - Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Justin Remer
The Collection: The Once Upon a Time in China series is an odd mix of ambitious epic storytelling and schlocky showmanship. The series, captained by Tsui Hark (Zu Warriors, the Detective Dee films), played an instrumental part in establishing a new language for Hong Kong martial arts films that captivated nerds in the '90s and paved the way for the genre to cross over worldwide in the '00s. Once Upon a Time in China made Jet Li a star and revived a beloved movie character/folk hero, Wong Fei-Hung, for a new generation of filmgoers.The Criterion Collection's new box set is called Once Upon a Time In China: T...Read the entire review »
