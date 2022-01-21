DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, January 20th, 2022
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, January 20th, 2022
Recommended
The Seduction of Joe Tynan (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVAlan Alda was hot stuff in the late 1970s, arguably the biggest male star on American television at the time. He was not only starring on M*A*S*H (1972-83), a Top Ten show in the ratings for all but two of its eleven seasons, he was winning Emmys writing and directing episodes, as well as starring in them. Though he'd been kicking around since the 1950s (appearing in an episode of Sgt. Bilko, for instance), and in films from 1963, Alda leveraged his popularity and acclaim to segue back into feature films while M*A*S*H was still on the air. He'd eventually write, direct, and star in four movies, but before those starred and wrote but did not direct The Seduction of Joe Tynan (1979), presumably shot during the hiatus between the sixth and seventh seasons of the TV show. Inexpensively produced ($5 million) it was a modest commercial success ($20 million) and greeted w...Read the entire review »
