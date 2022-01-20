DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, January 19th, 2022
Highly Recommended
Future Boy Conan: The Complete Series (Blu-ray)
by Kurt DahlkeFuture Boy Conan:This 1978 TV series represents Japan's animation titan Hayao Miyazaki's debut. If you're unfamiliar with the name (why are you reading this?) he's a founder of Studio Ghibli, one of Japan's most successful animation movie studios, who directed a bunch of highly regarded, influential movies that are a genre of their own. Future Boy Conan is as influential as any of them, and it's fantastic to finally see a Blu-ray release of this series, one that showcases nearly all of Miyazaki's hallmarks.The intro to Future Boy Conan details an apocalyptic scenario in which the Earth has been knocked off its axis by a war using mega-magnetic weaponry. Earthquakes and tidal waves killed off seemingly all the world's population, with a few survivors launching rockets to escape to the stars, which unfortunately didn't work. One of the rockets, pulled back to earth, crashed on ...Read the entire review »
