DVD Talk reviews for Friday, January 14th, 2022

Disciples of Shaolin (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie irected by Shaw Brothers superstar director Chang Cheh in 1975, Disciples Of Shaolin tells the story of a young man named Kuan Fung Yi (Alexander Fu-Sheng). Unemployed but skilled in the martial arts, his brother Wang Hon (Chi Kuan-Chun) gets him a job at one of the local textile mills. Almost immediately, Kuan butts heads with the manager of the mill, the older man having no qualms whatsoever about degrading the new recruit or any of his other employees, or flaunting the fact that he makes more money than they do.Kuan is cocky and self-assured, humility isn't a strong point, but when some of the employees of a rival text mill show up and cause problems, he gets to strut his stuff and prove his skills as a fighter. This wins him favor with employers and employees alike, Kuan decides to teach many of his co-workers some self-defense skills and as he does...Read the entire review »