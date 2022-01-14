DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, January 13th, 2022
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,764
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, January 13th, 2022
Highly Recommended
The Great Escape 4K UHD (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by John Struges in 1963, The Great Escape is rightly regarded as a classic of American action moviemaking, an epic adventure film made with a fantastic cast. Revisiting it for the first time in some years, it holds up very well, still very much deserving of its reputation.The story is set around the inhabitants of a German Luftwaffe prisoner of war camp. Here scores of Allied military men have been locked away, Men like Bartlett "Big X" (Richard Attenborough) and Captain Virgil Hilts (Steve McQueen), nicknamed âThe Cooler King,' work together to plot an escape. Big X gets some of his men to look into tunneling their way out of the camp while Hilts decides to go solo and try to break out on his own, only to get caught and warned that, should he try such a stunt again, he'll be put to death. Danny 'The Tunnel King' (Charles Bronson) proves to be...Read the entire review »
Recommended
The Card Player (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:In a role that Dario Argento originally intended for his daughter and regular collaborator Asia Argento, actress Stefania Rocco plays a Rome-based police detective named Anna Mari who is contacted by a criminal responsible for kidnapping a British tourist. This criminal calls himself 'The Card Player' and tells Anna that if the police can beat him at a game of video poker, he'll let the victim go. And if not? He'll murder him in cold blood. The police chief (Adalberto Maria Merli) refuses to negotiate and soon the police see the victim slaughtered live over the internet.A British detective named John Brennan (Liam Cunningham) is sent to Rome to help with the investigation and he and Anna work together hoping to uncover clues as to the killer's identity. Soon, a woman is kidnapped and the police are again challenged to a poker game. Knowing they won't likely beat him, t...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off