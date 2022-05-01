DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, January 4th, 2022
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, January 4th, 2022
Highly Recommended
Menace II Society (Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:A damning, authentic portrayal of youth violence in 1980s and 1990s Los Angeles, Menace II Society receives an upgrade thanks to the Criterion Collection. If you are not familiar, the film follows Kaydee "Caine" Lawson (Tyrin Turner), who lives in the Watts, South Central Los Angeles. The son of drug dealer Tat Lawson (Samuel L. Jackson) and drug addict Karen (Khandi Alexander), Caine is influenced by trigger-happy friend Kevin "O-Dog" Anderson (Larenz Tate) and single-mother Ronnie (Jada Pinkett Smith) in his late teens. Our protagonist lives with his grandparents, and is unable to answer when grandfather Thomas Lawson (Arnold Johnson) asks him if he cares whether he lives or dies. That becomes a central theme in The Hughes Brothers' Menace II Society, which tackles its subject without sentimentality. The youth that surround Caine are quick to kill a...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Rich and Strange (Blu-ray)
by Adam Tyner"Are you satisfied with your present circumstances?"[click on the thumbnail to enlarge]Not hardly. For Fred (Henry Kendall), every day is indistinguishable from the one before it: the same unsatisfying job, the same miserable ride home in the overstuffed Tube, the same dinner waiting for him at his unremarkable flat, and scarcely a spare shilling to show for it. Why can't they enjoy a taste of the good life? Why must his wife Emily (Joan Barry) sew yet another dress by hand when she
