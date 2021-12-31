DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, December 30th, 2021

Steel Dawn (Vestron Video Collector's Series) (Blu-ray)

by William Harrison THE FILM:Some of my favorite screenings of late have been discovering new (to me) titles released by studios like Shout! Factory, Arrow Video, Kino and Lionsgate as collector's editions designed to please genre fans. Lionsgate continues to add to its "Vestron Video Collector's Series" line, which seeks to honor the 1980s home-video distributor by, according to the studio's Facebook page, releasing "a line of classic films across all genres just the way you remember them, but better;" with an emphasis on original artwork, restored transfers and newly produced extras. One of the newer entries is Steel Dawn, a dystopian thriller from Lance Hool that stars Patrick Swayze. Released in 1987, the same year Dirty Dancing made him a star, Steel Dawn bombed at the box office and is certainly not a film most...Read the entire review »