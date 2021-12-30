DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, December 29th, 2021

Superman: The Complete Animated Series (Blu-ray+Digital) (Blu-ray)

Superman: The Animated Series:Superman: The Animated Series premiered in 1996, created partly in response to the success of the Batman animated series. This 6-disc Blu-ray release collects all 54 21-minute episodes, providing an AV update from the previous DVD release, with a few new extras joining those ported over from the previous release. Even if you already have the DVD set, the picture improvement alone is probably worth the upgrade, but for those who haven't experienced this series, you'd do a lot worse than picking it up.Superman is of course the godfather of all modern superheros, and has seen numerous incarnations. From my perspective, the animated series comes closest to capturing the spirit of the character while giving him the broadest-based appeal. Not too shabby for a kids' Warner Brothers cartoon! After the dark and moody success of the Batman series, Warner B...