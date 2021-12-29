DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, December 28th, 2021

The Mystery of Edwin Drood (1935) (Blu-ray)

When Kino simultaneously released two wannabe classic Universal Horror films, The Secret of the Blue Room (1933) and The Mystery of Edwin Drood (1935) I watched and reviewed the former first, delighted to discover this modest thriller, the lowest-budgeted feature on Universal's slate that year, was in fact pretty nifty, a cracklin' good mystery film with very slight horror elements, buttressed by an excellent cast. The Mystery of Edwin Drood, on the other hand, was quite expensive ($215,000) for the then-undernourished Universal. (By way of comparison, The Raven, made that same year, cost half that amount, even with Karloff and Lugosi headlining the cast.) Universal and director Stuart Walker were coming off another Charles Dickens adaptation, Great Expectations (1934), which like Drood, also flopped.