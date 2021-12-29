DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, December 28th, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,748
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, December 28th, 2021
Rent It
The Mystery of Edwin Drood (1935) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVYou win some, you lose some. When Kino simultaneously released two wannabe classic Universal Horror films, The Secret of the Blue Room (1933) and The Mystery of Edwin Drood (1935) I watched and reviewed the former first, delighted to discover this modest thriller, the lowest-budgeted feature on Universal's slate that year, was in fact pretty nifty, a cracklin' good mystery film with very slight horror elements, buttressed by an excellent cast. The Mystery of Edwin Drood, on the other hand, was quite expensive ($215,000) for the then-undernourished Universal. (By way of comparison, The Raven, made that same year, cost half that amount, even with Karloff and Lugosi headlining the cast.) Universal and director Stuart Walker were coming off another Charles Dickens adaptation, Great Expectations (1934), which like Drood, also flopped. Both films seem to ha...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off