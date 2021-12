DVD Talk reviews for Monday, December 27th, 2021

Giallo Essentials Collection Vol. 2 |What Have They Done to Your Daughters? / Torso / Strip Nude for Your Killer| (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movies:Arrow Video compiles three of their previously released giallo pictures in one convenient boxed set titled, appropriately enough, Giallo Essentials. Here's what is contained in the set…What Have They Done To Your Daughters?:Massimo Dallamano directed this 1974 film as a pseudo follow-up to What Have You Done To Solange?, a picture he'd made two years prior but this film is far less a traditional giallo than the earlier picture. Rather, the film blends giallo elements with the type of action and high-intensity police procedural aspects that were common in the police films popular in Italy at the time. The results are impressive.Inspector Valentini (Mario Adorf), a cop based out of Rome, gets a phone call from an unnamed informant and based on the information he receives, heads out to investigate. This leads him to an old abandoned a...Read the entire review »