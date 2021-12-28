DVD Talk reviews for Monday, December 27th, 2021

Giallo Essentials Collection Vol. 2 |What Have They Done to Your Daughters? / Torso / Strip Nude for Your Killer| (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movies:Arrow Video compiles three of their previously released giallo pictures in one convenient boxed set titled, appropriately enough, Giallo Essentials. Here's what is contained in the setâ¦What Have They Done To Your Daughters?:Massimo Dallamano directed this 1974 film as a pseudo follow-up to What Have You Done To Solange?, a picture he'd made two years prior but this film is far less a traditional giallo than the earlier picture. Rather, the film blends giallo elements with the type of action and high-intensity police procedural aspects that were common in the police films popular in Italy at the time. The results are impressive.Inspector Valentini (Mario Adorf), a cop based out of Rome, gets a phone call from an unnamed informant and based on the information he receives, heads out to investigate. This leads him to an old abandoned a...Read the entire review »