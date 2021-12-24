DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, December 23rd, 2021

Giallo Essentials (The Possessed / The Fifth Cord / The Pajama Girl Case) (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV For the uninitiated, giallo, in the movie sense, refers to a primarily Italian film genre that developed during the 1960s, peaking in the first half of the 1970s before gradually trailing off significantly by the end of the decade. These distinctive movies were generally mystery-thrillers, usually incorporating psychological horror and erotic elements. They are often puzzle films, typically revolving around a protagonist trying to solve a murder or series of murders with bizarre and/or inexplicable aspects. Sometimes the protagonist witnesses a murder or seemingly innocuous or confusing incident that only makes sense during the climax, when All Is Revealed, and here the best giallo are often very clever. Pushing the boundaries of sex and violence, these films are somewhat similar to Hitchcock's later thrillers (Marnie and Frenzy are very giallo-like) and often