DVD Talk reviews for Monday, December 20th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Hard Target - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:After climbing to the top of the Hong Kong film industry and earning international acclaim as one of the greatest action directors in the world, director John Woo made his Hollywood debut with 1993's Hard Target. Starring Jean Claude Van Damme at the height of his popularity, the movie is presented on this UHD/Blu-ray combo pack from Kino Lorber in its one-hundred minute unrated âInternational Cut' with a host of new extra features.But before we get into that, the movie! Deep in the heart of New Orleans, Douglas Binder (played by the film's writer Chuck Pfarrer) is being hunted. A man named Emil Fouchon (Lance Henriksen) and his right hand man Pik van Cleef (Arnold Vosloo) have given him a money belt with ten grand in cash inside. He Douglas, a homeless vet, can make it across town he gets to keep the cash and his life. Fouchon's clients have paid hand...Read the entire review »
Uncut Gems The Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Ryan KeeferThe Movie: Given our current condition and how and when we mark things, it could be easy to overlook the buzz surrounding Uncut Gems given that most of it occurred in the final months before we could all walk around without masks and such. Moreover, a lot of us probably blocked out things we did during most of 2020 and into 2021 in order to avoid such personally bleak moments, and in the wash of that, other things may have been forgotten too. For example, I do remember the Gems talk, and recognition of its star on the awards circuit. Actually, seeing the movie? Nope, but in consulting my wife I apparently did, with her, so I guess this gives me a chance to revisit this one! Ronald Bronstein wrote the film with Benny and Josh Safdie in a follow-up from the trio's 2017 film (Good Time), but this one stars Adam S...Read the entire review »
