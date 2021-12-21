DVD Talk reviews for Monday, December 20th, 2021

Uncut Gems The Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)

by Ryan Keefer The Movie: Given our current condition and how and when we mark things, it could be easy to overlook the buzz surrounding Uncut Gems given that most of it occurred in the final months before we could all walk around without masks and such. Moreover, a lot of us probably blocked out things we did during most of 2020 and into 2021 in order to avoid such personally bleak moments, and in the wash of that, other things may have been forgotten too. For example, I do remember the Gems talk, and recognition of its star on the awards circuit. Actually, seeing the movie? Nope, but in consulting my wife I apparently did, with her, so I guess this gives me a chance to revisit this one! Ronald Bronstein wrote the film with Benny and Josh Safdie in a follow-up from the trio's 2017 film (Good Time), but this one stars Adam S...Read the entire review »