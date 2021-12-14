DVD Talk reviews for Monday, December 13th, 2021

The Brass Bottle (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV For me, Kino's new Blu-ray of The Brass Bottle was an exercise in nostalgia. I had seen it only once before, and that was on commercial television (UHF, no less) at least 45, perhaps closer to 50 years ago. At the time, the older kid version of me found its story of a mild-mannered architect stumbling upon a genie determined to grant his every wish mildly funny but strangely pleasant in other ways, observations confirmed watching it again all these decades later. Similar in approach to Disney's live-action comedies of the time, this Universal production starring Tony Randall, Burl Ives, and Barbara Eden is mostly standard stuff, but Ives is particularly good. Both he and the dialogue and characterization fashioned for him by journeyman screenwriter Oscar Brodney is a cut above the usual sort of character one expects to inhabit a fantasy-comedy of this type.