DVD Talk reviews for Monday, December 13th, 2021
Recommended
Dirty Laundry (Blu-ray)
by Jesse SkeenThe classic plot device of switched bags that look the same but have far different things inside is the basis for 1987's Dirty Laundry, which might be a perfect example of a 1980s direct-to-video movie. This was in fact issued on VHS by Sony in their earlier effort to be a player in movie distribution a couple years before they bought Columbia Pictures. If the cheesy music score and unmistakably 80s colors don't immediately grab you, the cast list certainly will- we've got legendary singers Frankie Valli AND Sonny Bono playing bad guys, Cousin Oliver himself Robbie Rist, and Olympic runner Carl Lewis! TV mainstay Leigh McCloskey is the star of our show, playing everyman Jay who dreams of a music career but meanwhile has to run to the laundromat next to the Alpha Beta supermarke...Read the entire review »
The Brass Bottle (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVFor me, Kino's new Blu-ray of The Brass Bottle was an exercise in nostalgia. I had seen it only once before, and that was on commercial television (UHF, no less) at least 45, perhaps closer to 50 years ago. At the time, the older kid version of me found its story of a mild-mannered architect stumbling upon a genie determined to grant his every wish mildly funny but strangely pleasant in other ways, observations confirmed watching it again all these decades later. Similar in approach to Disney's live-action comedies of the time, this Universal production starring Tony Randall, Burl Ives, and Barbara Eden is mostly standard stuff, but Ives is particularly good. Both he and the dialogue and characterization fashioned for him by journeyman screenwriter Oscar Brodney is a cut above the usual sort of character one expects to inhabit a fantasy-comedy of this type.
