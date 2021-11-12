DVD Talk reviews for Friday, December 10th, 2021

Number Seventeen (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV Back in the early days of VHS and Betamax, many of the early, British films of director Alfred Hitchcock were available but the video transfers of these wrongly-assumed public domain releases were generally so terrible as to render the movies virtually unwatchable. That changed dramatically during the Blu-ray era, with gloriously restored high-def releases of movies like The 39 Steps (1935) and Jamaica Inn (1939), transfers so good even "lesser" Hitchcock films can at long last be fairly reassessed. Indeed, part of the glory of watching something like Kino's new release of the BFI-restored Number Seventeen (1932) is that the experience is akin to seeing an Alfred Hitchcock movie for the very first time. Hitch himself thought Number Seventeen was something of a disaster, though he conceded the miniatures-dominated climax came off well, and later he confessed some ad...Read the entire review »