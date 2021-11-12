DVD Talk reviews for Friday, December 10th, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, December 10th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Filibus (Blu-ray)
by Kurt DahlkeFilibus:Telling the tale of a slyly villainous anti-hero who goes by the code name Filibus, Filibus is a super-oldie from the Silent Era of films, 1915 to be more exact. The Italian movie, directed by Mario Roncoroni and written by future science fiction scribe Giovanni Bertinetti, takes a mildly futuristic tone as Filibus flies about in a specialized dirigible doing crimes.Starring long-necked, thin-lipped Valeria Creti as Filibus, a character with three identities in this movie, Filibus is an early cinematic depiction of the anti-hero, a style of movie fiction popular at the time, with other such entries like Fantomas achieving success. Filibus is really the Baroness Troix Monde, (clever name, that) a powerful high society woman. Apparently her station in life is not enough, however, as she delights in robbing people of their treasures. There's a bounty on Filibus' h...Read the entire review »
Number Seventeen (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVBack in the early days of VHS and Betamax, many of the early, British films of director Alfred Hitchcock were available but the video transfers of these wrongly-assumed public domain releases were generally so terrible as to render the movies virtually unwatchable. That changed dramatically during the Blu-ray era, with gloriously restored high-def releases of movies like The 39 Steps (1935) and Jamaica Inn (1939), transfers so good even "lesser" Hitchcock films can at long last be fairly reassessed. Indeed, part of the glory of watching something like Kino's new release of the BFI-restored Number Seventeen (1932) is that the experience is akin to seeing an Alfred Hitchcock movie for the very first time. Hitch himself thought Number Seventeen was something of a disaster, though he conceded the miniatures-dominated climax came off well, and later he confessed some ad...Read the entire review »
