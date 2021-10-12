DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, December 9th, 2021

It's a Gift (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV If someone held a gun to my head and forced me to pick the greatest film comedy of all-time, that film would likely be W.C. Fields's hilarious It's a Gift (1934). Uniquely funny, Fields had not one but two distinct personae, though with some overlap: playing a third-rate grifter, as in You Can't Cheat an Honest Man (1939) and My Little Chickadee; and as a henpecked family man, trying to make good in a hostile home environment, usually in a small, working-class town populated by unpleasant, gossipy and judgmental types when they're not self-centered nitwits. In most people's minds, the former screen character came to dominate public consciousness of Fields, especially after renewed interest in Fields's comedies from the late-1960s into the â70s and when an iconic image of Fields (from My Little Chickadee) turned up in posters that teenagers hung in their bedrooms,...Read the entire review »