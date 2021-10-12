DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, December 9th, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, December 9th, 2021
DVD Talk Collector Series
It's a Gift (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVIf someone held a gun to my head and forced me to pick the greatest film comedy of all-time, that film would likely be W.C. Fields's hilarious It's a Gift (1934). Uniquely funny, Fields had not one but two distinct personae, though with some overlap: playing a third-rate grifter, as in You Can't Cheat an Honest Man (1939) and My Little Chickadee; and as a henpecked family man, trying to make good in a hostile home environment, usually in a small, working-class town populated by unpleasant, gossipy and judgmental types when they're not self-centered nitwits. In most people's minds, the former screen character came to dominate public consciousness of Fields, especially after renewed interest in Fields's comedies from the late-1960s into the â70s and when an iconic image of Fields (from My Little Chickadee) turned up in posters that teenagers hung in their bedrooms,...Read the entire review »
Highly Recommended
Number One (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVUnjustly forgotten, Number One (1969) had been a virtually lost Charlton Heston movie, a football drama and character study, a pet project the iconic actor obsessed over for several years, made near the height of his fame. In the end, like his later Antony and Cleopatra (1972), he essentially produced it himself (through his agent, Walter Seltzer), for release through United Artists. Though released decades ago on VHS, there was never a laserdisc version and no official DVD release until late 2015. Heston, of course, was one of the biggest stars of the 1950s and â60s, first playing larger than life biblical and historical figures in The Ten Commandments (1956), Ben-Hur (1959), El Cid (1961), and The Agony and the Ecstasy (1965), etc., then later headlining cynical science fiction and disaster films such as Planet of the Apes (1968), Soylen...Read the entire review »
