DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, December 8th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Revenge of the Shogun Women (3-D Blu-ray) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVThe 3-D Film Archive strikes again with Revenge of the Shogun Women (1977), made by the same people responsible for that other delirious martial arts extravaganza also restored in 3-D, Dynasty. As with that earlier title, the indefatigable folks at 3-D Film Archive had their work cut out for them; the surviving film elements were in terrible shape, and that was on top of misalignment and other issues inherent in the original 3-D photography. The end result is unavoidably eye-straining at times, but the 3-D is a near-constant barrage of in-your-face effects, and the movie is escapist grindhouse fun. Supplements include three incredibly rare, nearly-lost-forever 3-D shorts. It's yet another example of the exceptional restoration and value-added work 3-D Film Archive reliably does despite tight budgets; rights holders of 3-D titles really should be outsourcing and/or licensing more...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Planes, Trains & Automobiles Limited Edition-Steelbook [Blu-ray + Digital Copy] (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Written and directed by the late John Hughes in 1987 after he himself got involved with a fairly horrible commute, Planes, Trains & Automobiles is, on the surface at least, a pretty simple movie. When it begins, a marketing executive named Neal Page (Steve Martin) is trying to hail a cab on a busy Manhattan street. As he's negotiating with a lawyer who wants to âsell him' the cab he called over first, a chunky guy with a moustache loads his trunk into the back and heads to the airport. Neal eventually makes it there too, just in time for his flight back to his Chicago home for Thanksgiving to be delayed. As he sits and waits, he notices that the man sitting across from him looks familiar. It turns out that it's the guy who stole his cab, Del Griffith (John Candy), a shower curtain ring salesman who seems to be unaware that he'd done anything wrong. He tries t...Read the entire review »
Heaven Can Wait (1978) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVCritics and audiences seem to agree that Heaven Can Wait (1978) is an interesting failure or maybe a modest success but that, ultimately, it's a movie one feels almost guilty for feeling underwhelmed having watched it. It was nominated for scads of awards, including nine Oscar nominations, in all the major categories, but its stock has dropped considerably in recent decades. It's not a remake of Ernst Lubitsch's Heaven Can Wait (1943) but rather Alexander Hall's equally wonderful movie called Here Comes Mr. Jordan (1941). The remake, starring and co-directed by Warren Beatty (with co-writer/co-star Buck Henry, who adapted it with Elaine May), follows the plot and spirit of the original pretty closely, and the casting of the remake is nigh perfect: Beatty, Julie Christie, James Mason, and Jack Warden are all excellent in parts originally played by, respectively, Robert Mon...Read the entire review »
