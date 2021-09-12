DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, December 8th, 2021

Planes, Trains & Automobiles Limited Edition-Steelbook [Blu-ray + Digital Copy] (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:Written and directed by the late John Hughes in 1987 after he himself got involved with a fairly horrible commute, Planes, Trains & Automobiles is, on the surface at least, a pretty simple movie. When it begins, a marketing executive named Neal Page (Steve Martin) is trying to hail a cab on a busy Manhattan street. As he's negotiating with a lawyer who wants to âsell him' the cab he called over first, a chunky guy with a moustache loads his trunk into the back and heads to the airport. Neal eventually makes it there too, just in time for his flight back to his Chicago home for Thanksgiving to be delayed. As he sits and waits, he notices that the man sitting across from him looks familiar. It turns out that it's the guy who stole his cab, Del Griffith (John Candy), a shower curtain ring salesman who seems to be unaware that he'd done anything wrong.