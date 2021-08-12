DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, December 7th, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, December 7th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Apocalypse 45 (Blu-ray)
by Kurt DahlkeApocalypse â45:Apocalypse â45 gathers wartime footage from the United States involvement in World War II, restores it, and presents it to you with the voice-overs of 24 who served in that war, recounting their actions, thoughts, and the impact the war had on them. It's a stunning, dispassionate, reverent, apolitical, and questioning document of singular power.The document commences around the time of the attack at Pearl Harbor, hitting the high and low points thereafter, including Okinawa, Iwo Jima, and of course the bombings at Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The novice to WWII history (myself included) will find much to learn in this documentary, though the emphasis is not on detailed strategy and tactics as it is on what the soldiers experienced.The two components presented here do, however, weave a layered tapestry, and as much as Apocalypse â45 might seem like a hands-o...Read the entire review »
21 Hours at Munich (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVA respectable and mostly very accurate and suspenseful recreation of a real-life tragedy, 21 Hours at Munich dramatizes the taking of nine members of the Israeli Olympic Team by Palestinian terrorists belonging to the Black September group during the 1972 Summer Olympics. It originally aired as a TV-movie on the ABC network on November 7, 1976, followed by a theatrical release in European counties and elsewhere during 1977-78. It was shot with both screen shapes (4:3 and 1.66:1 or 1.85:1) in mind. The movie, shot almost entirely in English, stars William Holden, Shirley Knight, and Franco Nero, with Anthony Quayle and Richard Basehart all playing real-life historical characters. Moreover, the entire picture was filmed in Munich using the actual locations, particularly the ConnollystraÃe area of the Olympic Village, and FÃ¼rstenfeldbruck, a NATO airport where the crisis came to its vio...Read the entire review »
Recommended
The Haunting of Bly Manor (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Mike Flanagan's follow up to his 2018 Netflix hit, The Haunting Of Hill House, 2021's The Haunting Of Bly Manor is a nine episode series set in London, England in 1987. An American woman named Dani Clayton (Victoria Pedretti) has left her job as an elementary school teacher and, wanting to stay in England, interviews to work as an au pair to a pair of orphaned kids, Flora (Amelie Bea Smith) Wingrave and her brother Miles (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth), that live in the titular house, a stately abode out in the countryside. She's happy to be offered the position and moves into the beautiful old home as quickly as she's able.It isn't long after her arrival that Dani starts feeling... weird about things. She cares for the two children very soon after meeting them but strange things keep happening in and around the home, many of which seem to tie into the ...Read the entire review »
