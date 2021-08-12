DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, December 7th, 2021

Apocalypse 45 (Blu-ray)

by Kurt Dahlke Apocalypse '45:Apocalypse '45 gathers wartime footage from the United States involvement in World War II, restores it, and presents it to you with the voice-overs of 24 who served in that war, recounting their actions, thoughts, and the impact the war had on them. It's a stunning, dispassionate, reverent, apolitical, and questioning document of singular power.The document commences around the time of the attack at Pearl Harbor, hitting the high and low points thereafter, including Okinawa, Iwo Jima, and of course the bombings at Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The novice to WWII history (myself included) will find much to learn in this documentary, though the emphasis is not on detailed strategy and tactics as it is on what the soldiers experienced.The two components presented here do, however, weave a layered tapestry, and as much as Apocalypse '45 might seem like a hands-o...