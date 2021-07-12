DVD Talk reviews for Monday, December 6th, 2021

Vanilla Sky (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:Filmmaker Cameron Crowe's 2001 film Vanilla Sky is a remake of Spanish filmmaker Alejandro AmenÃ¡bar's 1997 film Open Your Eyes. This version of the story introduces us to a man named David Aames (Tom Cruise) who has recently inherited his late father's publishing company. When we meet David, he's wearing an odd mask and is in prison, speaking to a psychologist named Dr. Curtis McCabe (Kurt Russell). As they talk, we explore David's past through a series of flashbacks.As the film elaborates on David's story, we learn how he left the family business to the higher-ups at the company and decided instead to live a lavish life in New York City. When his best friend, Brian Shelby (Jason Lee), introduces David to the beautiful Sofia Serrano (PenÃ©lope Cruz) at a party one night, they take an instant liking to one another and are soon heading back to her ...Read the entire review »