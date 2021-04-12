DVD Talk reviews for Friday, December 3rd, 2021

Gomorrah: The Series Season 1 (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:Based on Roberto Saviano's best-selling book (which also inspired the later film of the same name), Gomorrah premiered in its native Italy in 2014, with the fifth and final season having seemingly finished up in its homeland earlier this year in 2021.Set in Naples, the series revolves around the Savastano crime family, headed by a man named Pietro Savastano (Fortunato Cerlino). Pietro runs a very tight ship, and when it comes to business dealings, is rarely less than ruthless. When a man named Ciro Di Marzio (Marco D'Amore) wants to join up, with aspirations of climbing the ranks, he's given the job of the home of Salvatore Conte's mother, he being a drug dealer in the area that Peitro would rather get out of town permanently. Ciro obliges and pulls off the job without any issues, proving his loyalty to Pietro and making his way into the inner circle. It...Read the entire review »