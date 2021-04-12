DVD Talk reviews for Friday, December 3rd, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, December 3rd, 2021
Highly Recommended
Night Gallery - Season One (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVBack in the 1970s, when Rod Serling's Twilight Zone was a substantial hit in syndication, like many others I watched its reruns obsessively. When Serling's Night Gallery joined Twilight Zone in syndication sometime later, initial excitement quickly turned to extreme disappointment, nearly heartbreak. Randomly select any 10 episodes of Zone and chances are you'll end up with a couple of great ones, six pretty good episodes, and maybe one or two stinkers. By comparison, you were lucky to get one or two good segments out of every ten Night Gallerys, with many downright embarrassing in their awfulness. However, it turns out there was a reason Night Gallery seemed mostly terrible in syndication, and it wasn't Serling's fault or the fault of anyone else connected with the original show. Night Gallery was a one-hour series for its first two sea...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Batman: Year One 4K (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie: Directed by directed by Lauren Montgomery and Sam Liu and released by Warner Brothers in 2011, Batman: Year One adapts the four issue origin story written by Frank Miller and illustrated by David Mazzucchelli that run in issues 404 through 407 of the core Batman comic, published by DC Comics in 1987. As the title suggests, the story of both the movie and the comic book that it is based on revolves around Bruce Wayne's earliest year fighting crime. After the death of his parents, Wayne (Ben McKenzie) leaves Gotham for twelve years to train, while back in Gotham James Gordon (Bryan Cranston) and his wife Barbara move to town. With Bruce back in town and ready to wage his war on the city's cowardly and superstitious criminal populace, Gordon wages a similar war against the obvious and rampant corruption in the Gotham City Police Department.Despi...Read the entire review »
Gomorrah: The Series Season 1 (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Based on Roberto Saviano's best-selling book (which also inspired the later film of the same name), Gomorrah premiered in its native Italy in 2014, with the fifth and final season having seemingly finished up in its homeland earlier this year in 2021.Set in Naples, the series revolves around the Savastano crime family, headed by a man named Pietro Savastano (Fortunato Cerlino). Pietro runs a very tight ship, and when it comes to business dealings, is rarely less than ruthless. When a man named Ciro Di Marzio (Marco D'Amore) wants to join up, with aspirations of climbing the ranks, he's given the job of the home of Salvatore Conte's mother, he being a drug dealer in the area that Peitro would rather get out of town permanently. Ciro obliges and pulls off the job without any issues, proving his loyalty to Pietro and making his way into the inner circle. It...Read the entire review »
