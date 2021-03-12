DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, December 2nd, 2021

Phantom of the Mall: Eric's Revenge (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:Made in 1989, Phantom of the Mall: Eric's Revenge, which was directed by Richard Friedman, tells you everything you need to know about the story right there in the title, but for those who need a little more than that, it follows a young man named Eric Matthews (Derek Rydall) whose ex-girlfriend, Melody Austin (Kari Whitman), along with her friend, Susie (Kimber Sissons), gets a job at a store in the new Midwood Mall just before it is set to open to the public. Eric watches Melody from the shadows, steals himself a few duds and a crossbow and basically stalks her around the place. See, a year or so ago, Eric and Melody were very much in love but a fire ravaged his family home and supposedly killed him. Obviously it didn't, but it left physical and clearly emotional scars and this new mall? It's been built on the land where Eric's home once stood.As thing...Read the entire review »