DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, December 2nd, 2021
DVD Talk Collector Series
Deep Red (4K UHD 2-Disc Ltd Ed.) (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: Deep Red (Profondo Rosso) is one of Dario Argento's best-known films, a signature giallo that has the seemingly perfect blend of simmering suspense, operatic camerawork, and gory kills. It has resurfaced many times in the home video disc era: DVD Talk reviewed it in 2000, in 2011 on Blu-ray and upgraded DVD, and in 2018 when Arrow sent us a check disc for their Blu-ray version. I'm not one to reinvent the wheel, so I'll defer to those great critical offerings and be brief with my personal assessment of the...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Phantom of the Mall: Eric's Revenge (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Made in 1989, Phantom of the Mall: Eric's Revenge, which was directed by Richard Friedman, tells you everything you need to know about the story right there in the title, but for those who need a little more than that, it follows a young man named Eric Matthews (Derek Rydall) whose ex-girlfriend, Melody Austin (Kari Whitman), along with her friend, Susie (Kimber Sissons), gets a job at a store in the new Midwood Mall just before it is set to open to the public. Eric watches Melody from the shadows, steals himself a few duds and a crossbow and basically stalks her around the place. See, a year or so ago, Eric and Melody were very much in love but a fire ravaged his family home and supposedly killed him. Obviously it didn't, but it left physical and clearly emotional scars and this new mall? It's been built on the land where Eric's home once stood.As thing...Read the entire review »
Wife of a Spy (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:The latest film from Japan's Kiyoshi Kurosawa, 2020's Wife Of A Spy sees the director who brought us pictures like Pulse, Cure and Doppelganger move deftly into the realm of the Hitchcockian thriller, complete with all the emotion and drama you'd hope for.The story, which the director co-wrote with RyÃ»suke Hamaguchi and Tadashi Nohara, is a period piece set in 1940. Set in Japan, it opens when a British man is arrested outside a business, the assumption on the part of the Japanese authorities making the arrest being that he's spying for England. The man who ran the business where this happened Yusaku Fukuhara (Issey Takahashi), attests that to the best of his knowledge this isn't true but seems more interesting in testing out his new camera making short films with his family, they being wife Satoko (Yu Aoi) and nephew Fumio (Ryota Bando).
