DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, December 1st, 2021

To Hell and Back (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV I don't have a whole lot to say about To Hell and Back (1955), the biopic-war movie based on the 1949 autobiography of Audie Murphy, the most decorated hero of the Second World War. The movie, of course, is unique in one aspect: Audie Murphy, a leading player in Hollywood movies from 1949, plays himself. This adds an undeniable layer of verisimilitude, but the movie is hamstrung by Production Code restrictions and the political climate of the time. The film is largely bloodless, with none of the wartime "Hell" that later, more honest films like Platoon and Saving Private Ryan were able to bring to the screen. In life, Murphy suffered from what today we'd call extreme post-traumatic stress disorder, but there was no chance of any of that reaching the screen during the height of the Cold War. And while produced on an impressively large scale by Universal-International, t...Read the entire review »