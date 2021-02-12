DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, December 1st, 2021
DVD Talk Collector Series
The Hills Have Eyes (1977; Limited Edition)
by Adam Tyner

The lucky ones died first...
Highly Recommended
Devi (1960): Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: Eastern religious superstition and Western-influenced rationality come to a tragic collision in Satyajit Ray's beautiful and heartbreaking 1960 film Devi (The Goddess). Sharmila Tagore and Soumitra Chatterjee -- who had both made their screen debuts the year before in Apur Sansar, the conclusion to Ray's Apu Trilogy -- star as a young 19th Century couple whose life is not yet their own exactly. Chatterjee plays Umaprasad, an academic full of ambition and intelligence whose teenage wife Doyamoyee (Tagore) tends to Umaprasad's religious father while her husband is gone to the big city.Devi's set-up is one that could conceivably introduce a comedy of...Read the entire review »
Recommended
To Hell and Back (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVI don't have a whole lot to say about To Hell and Back (1955), the biopic-war movie based on the 1949 autobiography of Audie Murphy, the most decorated hero of the Second World War. The movie, of course, is unique in one aspect: Audie Murphy, a leading player in Hollywood movies from 1949, plays himself. This adds an undeniable layer of verisimilitude, but the movie is hamstrung by Production Code restrictions and the political climate of the time. The film is largely bloodless, with none of the wartime "Hell" that later, more honest films like Platoon and Saving Private Ryan were able to bring to the screen. In life, Murphy suffered from what today we'd call extreme post-traumatic stress disorder, but there was no chance of any of that reaching the screen during the height of the Cold War. And while produced on an impressively large scale by Universal-International, t...Read the entire review »
