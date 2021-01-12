DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, November 30th, 2021

The Chinese Boxer (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:In The Chinese Boxer Jimmy Wang Yu plays a noble Kung Fu student named Lei Ming. One day, a gang of vicious Japanese Karate punks burst onto the scene and kill everyone at his school except for him. Everyone is dead, even his teacher. This inspires Lei Ming to master the art of the iron palm technique and avenge everybody else's death by taking down the Japanese devils and making them pay. One by one, he tracks them down and squares off against his enemies until it's time for the ultimate showdown.One of the first big stars of the Shaw Brothers martial arts films, Jimmy Wang Yu has a fantastic screen presence and that sort of cool charm and charisma that always makes for a good leading man. Sure, maybe his martial arts skills were a little below some of his contemporaries and yeah, okay, a lot of his movies relied more on gimmicks than really good fight ...Read the entire review »