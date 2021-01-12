DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, November 30th, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,720
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, November 30th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Legend (1985) (Limited Edition) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILMirector Ridley Scott followed up his legendary Alien and Blade Runner, which was considered a disappointment at the time of release, with this original, epic dark fantasy film starring Tom Cruise, Tim Curry and Mia Sara. Scott, now infamous for his extended and director's cuts of films, battled with the studio over final cut of Legend, and the film ultimately arrived in theaters in an 89-minute version with soundtrack by electronic band Tangerine Dream. There was a slightly longer European version of the film, and in 2000 the folks at Universal Studios found a pristine print of Scott's 113-minute preview cut with score by Jerry Goldsmith. That became the director's cut that was thought lost, and this new Arrow Video Limited Editio...Read the entire review »
Recommended
The Chinese Boxer (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:In The Chinese Boxer Jimmy Wang Yu plays a noble Kung Fu student named Lei Ming. One day, a gang of vicious Japanese Karate punks burst onto the scene and kill everyone at his school except for him. Everyone is dead, even his teacher. This inspires Lei Ming to master the art of the iron palm technique and avenge everybody else's death by taking down the Japanese devils and making them pay. One by one, he tracks them down and squares off against his enemies until it's time for the ultimate showdown.One of the first big stars of the Shaw Brothers martial arts films, Jimmy Wang Yu has a fantastic screen presence and that sort of cool charm and charisma that always makes for a good leading man. Sure, maybe his martial arts skills were a little below some of his contemporaries and yeah, okay, a lot of his movies relied more on gimmicks than really good fight ...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off