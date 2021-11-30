DVD Talk reviews for Monday, November 29th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Jet Pilot (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVThe frequently hilarious - and hysterically anticommunist - Jet Pilot (1957) encapsulates in 112 glorious minutes all of producer Howard Hughes obsessions, from the latest feats of aircraft engineering to the engineering of co-star Janet Leigh's breasts. The ludicrous plot has American test pilot John Wayne passionately in lust with Soviet pilot Leigh (!) while simultaneously detesting everything she stands for. "I hate your insides and vice-versa," he says, woefully. Chockfull of anticommunist digs and pro-capitalist exaltations, Jet Pilot has long been regarded as high camp, a movie "so bad it's good."But is it bad? Watching it again via Kino's new Blu-ray, I found myself wondering if maybe, just maybe, those laughs weren't intentional. Its writer-producer, Jules Furthman, was no slouch. Indeed, his screenplay credits include many classics, among them Mutiny on the Bounty
Demons I & II (DÃ¨moni and DÃ¨moni 2) (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILMS:Synapse Films releases Italian horror films Demons and Demons 2 together on 4K Ultra HD in this excellent two-disc set that offers the cult favorites with strong 4K presentations and abundant accompanying bonus features. Directed by Lamberto Bava and written and produced by the legendary Dario Argento, these films offer gory, Italian-horror thrills with plenty of action and humor to boot. In 1985's Demons, a mysterious man hands college student Cheryl (Natasha Hovey) an invitation to a screening at Berlin's Metropol cinema. She decides to take friend Kathy (Paola Cozzo), and they meet fellow students George (Urbano Barberini) and Ken (Karl Zinny) at the movie, which turns out to be a strange, violent horror film about a cursed tomb. One attendee cuts her hand on a strange mask in the lobby, which makes an appearance in the film. When she heads...
