DVD Talk reviews for Monday, November 29th, 2021

Jet Pilot (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV The frequently hilarious - and hysterically anticommunist - Jet Pilot (1957) encapsulates in 112 glorious minutes all of producer Howard Hughes obsessions, from the latest feats of aircraft engineering to the engineering of co-star Janet Leigh's breasts. The ludicrous plot has American test pilot John Wayne passionately in lust with Soviet pilot Leigh (!) while simultaneously detesting everything she stands for. "I hate your insides and vice-versa," he says, woefully. Chockfull of anticommunist digs and pro-capitalist exaltations, Jet Pilot has long been regarded as high camp, a movie "so bad it's good."But is it bad? Watching it again via Kino's new Blu-ray, I found myself wondering if maybe, just maybe, those laughs weren't intentional. Its writer-producer, Jules Furthman, was no slouch. Indeed, his screenplay credits include many classics, among them Mutiny on the Bounty