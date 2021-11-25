DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, November 24th, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,714
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, November 24th, 2021
Highly Recommended
The Snake Girl and the Silver-Haired Witch (Blu-ray)
by Adam Tyner"I just met my mother and father for the first time! How happy I am! God, if this happiness is all a dream, please don't ever let me wake up!""Dream", perhaps, isn't quite the right word for it.[click on the thumbnail to enlarge]The Megumi Children's Home is all that ten-year-old Sayuri (Yachie Matsui) has ever known, but that's soon to change. As it turns out, Sayuri's birth family has been searching for her for years, following a mixup at the hospital
Recommended
Love & Basketball (Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:Gina Prince-Bythewood wrote and directed this Spike-Lee produced romantic sports drama that begins in 1981 Los Angeles, where Monica Wright (Kyla Pratt in youth, Sanaa Lathan as an adult) meets Quincy McCall (Glenndon Chatman in youth, Omar Epps as an adult) when Monica's family arrives from Atlanta. The pair bonds over basketball, at first squabbling on the court, because Quincy is not used to getting shown up by a girl, but soon becoming inseparable. The kids hope to follow their hoop dreams and play for prestigious college and professional teams, but, at first, are not taken seriously by other friends and family. In high school, Quincy's natural talent has blossomed, and he has to work far less hard for success. Monica becomes frustrated that she cannot keep up with other teammates, and her fiery attitude threatens to get her kicked off the court. It does not he...Read the entire review »
Rent It
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:I am kind of surprised Paramount gave Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins a $100-million budget as the third film in a franchise that has not exactly lit the world on fire. Director Robert Schwentke's film is basically a prequel to G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and G.I. Joe: Retaliation, and serves as the origin story for the title character, played by Henry Golding. I reviewed the first two G.I. Joe films on 4K recently, and even the better of the two, Retaliation, is pretty forgettable. This outing is better than the silly The Rise of Cobra but lacks the intensity and comedic elements of Retaliation and had my eyes feeling heavy at several points during the 121-minute running time.A young orphan after his fa...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off