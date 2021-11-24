DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021
DVD Talk Collector Series
Ratcatcher: Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: Lynne Ramsay's debut film Ratcatcher is steeped in social realist tradition, but it is more visually poetic and darkly funny than your average kitchen sink drama. Ramsay brings a bleak and rundown world to the screen, but Ratcatcher is lived-in and oddly affectionate in a way that makes the viewing experience as endearing as it is heartbreaking. Criterion Collection's new Blu-ray of the 1999 film has less desaturated-looking colors than the original DVD and prints did too (I happened to catch a repertory screening on film a few months ago so the look was fresh in my mind), which now gives the film a more natural and less pointedly downbeat aura as well.The setting is 1970s Glasgow on a rundown council estate where life is far fro...Read the entire review »
Highly Recommended
Scream (1996) (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:"It all began with a scream over 911 and ended in a bloodbath that has rocked the town of Woodsboro." Reporter Gale Weathers' (Courtney Cox) final line in Scream is not totally accurate, as poor Casey Becker (Drew Barrymore) never got the chance to call 911 in the memorable opening scene, which sets the stage for this wholly entertaining, self-aware horror film. The mid â90s did not find the horror genre in top form, save a few exceptions like From Dusk Till Dawn, Candyman, and director Wes Craven's own The People Under the Stairs. What makes Scream so good and so timeless is not that it was the first horror movie to successfully integrate comedic elemen...Read the entire review »
Rent It
Bird on a Wire (Blu-ray)
by Ryan KeeferThe Movie: For as grumpy an old man I get about Marvel films coming out once a year seemingly in perpetuity, it's dawning on me more and more that when I was a kid the behavior was just as rampant in films, albeit it a different genre. Take a look from (roughly) 1985 to 1994. The pitch for a film was similar in varying degrees (buddy cop, road movie, etc.), but switched to leads of opposite genders, reluctant to get together or reunite for the trouble it would bring. Maybe Mr. Mister or Simply Red would contribute a song of the times to further date the feature. But casting at that point was a venerable Mad Libs; get recognizable name next to other recognizable name, maybe make them a man and woman, and people will flock to it! Which brings us to Bird on a Wire. The 1990 film directed by John Badham (Stakeout) stars ...Read the entire review »
