DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021

Bird on a Wire (Blu-ray)

by Ryan Keefer The Movie: For as grumpy an old man I get about Marvel films coming out once a year seemingly in perpetuity, it's dawning on me more and more that when I was a kid the behavior was just as rampant in films, albeit it a different genre. Take a look from (roughly) 1985 to 1994. The pitch for a film was similar in varying degrees (buddy cop, road movie, etc.), but switched to leads of opposite genders, reluctant to get together or reunite for the trouble it would bring. Maybe Mr. Mister or Simply Red would contribute a song of the times to further date the feature. But casting at that point was a venerable Mad Libs; get recognizable name next to other recognizable name, maybe make them a man and woman, and people will flock to it! Which brings us to Bird on a Wire. The 1990 film directed by John Badham (Stakeout) stars ...Read the entire review »