DVD Talk reviews for Monday, November 22nd, 2021

The Dogs of War (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie irected by John Irvin from the book by Frederick Forsythe, 1980's The Dogs Of War stars Christopher Walken (who had just taken home an Oscar for his work on The Deer Hunter) as a mercenary named James Shannon. Those in charge of a British owned mining company lead by Endean (Hugh Millais) hire him for $15,000.00 to fly to the African country of Zangaro, a country lorded over by a brutal dictator who runs the country with an iron fist.Shortly after he arrives, he's captured and accused of being a spy. Subsequently he is tortured and quite harshly beaten before being locked away. While imprisoned he meets Doctor Okoye (Winston Ntshona), a progressive thinker that the government has locked away, lest his political leanings lead to social unrest. Eventually Shannon is released and after flying back to London, offered the chance to put together a team of mer...Read the entire review »