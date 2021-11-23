DVD Talk reviews for Monday, November 22nd, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, November 22nd, 2021
DVD Talk Collector Series
Freud (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVI'd wanted to see director John Huston's Freud (1962) for maybe 40 years, but I wasn't expecting a film as startlingly good as it turned out to be. I think I had anticipated something along the lines of Huston's Moulin Rouge (1952), his film about painter Toulouse-Lautrec. That was a sumptuous, visually innovative work marred by dreary and conventional biopic melodrama. Visually, Freud is equally innovative -- it must have been a big influence on David Lynch, with The Elephant Man practically a fraternal twin -- but turns out that Huston isn't all interested in telling the life story of Sigmund Freud. Rather, he's far more concerned with Freud's process of discovery (and self-discovery) into the darker reaches of the subconscious. In that sense the movie is less like Moulin Rouge than Huston's earlier documentary about post-traumatic syndrome among retur...Read the entire review »
Highly Recommended
Sailor Suit and Machine Gun (Blu-ray)
by Adam TynerThe king is dead. Long live the...errr...[click on the thumbnail to enlarge]The Medaka crime family – what little is left of them, anyway – is hardly the type to discriminate by age or gender. None of their membership thinks twice about the line of succession having passed to teenaged girl Izumi Hoshi (Hiroko Yakushimaru), and they're champing at the bit to follow her every command. If Izumi were to decide that leading a gang of yakuza isn't for her, every last one of them is prepared to honor her wishes. But I
Recommended
The Dogs of War (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by John Irvin from the book by Frederick Forsythe, 1980's The Dogs Of War stars Christopher Walken (who had just taken home an Oscar for his work on The Deer Hunter) as a mercenary named James Shannon. Those in charge of a British owned mining company lead by Endean (Hugh Millais) hire him for $15,000.00 to fly to the African country of Zangaro, a country lorded over by a brutal dictator who runs the country with an iron fist.Shortly after he arrives, he's captured and accused of being a spy. Subsequently he is tortured and quite harshly beaten before being locked away. While imprisoned he meets Doctor Okoye (Winston Ntshona), a progressive thinker that the government has locked away, lest his political leanings lead to social unrest. Eventually Shannon is released and after flying back to London, offered the chance to put together a team of mer...Read the entire review »
Rent It
The Mad Doctor (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVYou're forgiven for mistaking The Mad Doctor (1942) as a "second cycle" Universal horror movie. Outwardly it certainly suggests one. The film stars Basil Rathbone, late of Son of Frankenstein (1939) and soon to enter a long run of Universal-produced Sherlock Holmes movies. Co-star Martin Kosleck would soon stake a claim in Universal's bush league horror films of 1944-46. Another co-star, Ralph Morgan (brother of Frank), also did his share, and would give an impressive performance as a monster himself in PRC's surprisingly good no-budgeter The Monster Maker (1944). But The Mad Doctor is not Universal but Paramount, a studio hardly known for its horror films, at least not after the early â30s, nor is The Mad Doctor really a horror film at all, though it certainly pretends to be one. Instead, Rathbone plays a Bluebeard type, marrying and knocking off his weal...Read the entire review »
