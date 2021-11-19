DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, November 18th, 2021
DVD Talk Review DB
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, November 18th, 2021
Rent It
L.A. Story (Blu-ray)
by Ryan KeeferThe Movie: I remember the context of L.A. Story more than I did the events in it, which may be more of a testament to the filmography of its star more than anything. Steve Martin was a couple of years past Roxanne (which by the way still holds up a bunch of years later) and I guess the fates had lined up to where he could do another film with his wife Victoria Tennant after they'd done All of Me (which also holds up a bunch of years later) and I guess L.A. Story came of it. Or so I'll convince myself I guess. Martin wrote the film that Mick Jackson (Temple Grandin), and stars as Harris, a TV weatherman looking for a little more meaning in life. At lunch he encounters Sara (Tennant), a journalist looking to write something about Los Angeles for a...Read the entire review »
Skip It
Mania Killer (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Mania Killer (or Maniac Killer if you want to go by the title card used on the print scanned for this release) was directed by Andrea Bianchi, the man who gave us Burial Ground, Malabimba, Strip Nude For Your Killer and Cry Of A Prostitute, trash classics all. The film stars the eternally toothy Chuck Connors, tough guy Bo Svenson and The Exterminator himself, Robert Ginty. By all accounts, this should have been an amazing filmâ¦â¦but it is not an amazing film. It starts off pretty well. A prostitute with giant eighties hair argues with her pimp outside a Parisian nightclub. He leaves, and she heads home only to get abducted and brought to an underground torture chamber where a weird old dude in a red robe brandishing a âsacred scepter' (which is a stick with a plastic snake and some fake gems glued onto it, ...Read the entire review »
