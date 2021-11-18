DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, November 17th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Among the Living (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVNot quite horror, not exactly noir, nor precisely a gothic thriller, yet Among the Living (1941) is partly all these things. Wild and wooly, this surprising, even gobsmacking product from Paramount's under-tapped B-movie division is like a breath of fresh air for those of us who'll suffer through the worst Universal horror "classics" again and again every time a new home video medium is introduced. Among the Living is a real find. Packing a lot of story into its brisk 67-minute running time, Among the Living is set somewhere in the Deep South, opening with John Raden (Albert Dekker), son of a wealthy industrialist, returning home after many years away for his father's funeral. John and his pretty wife, Elaine (Frances Farmer), would like to tour...Read the entire review »
Rent It
Night of the Bloody Apes (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by Mexico's most famous exploitation director, RenÃ© Cardona, and co-written with his son, 1969's Night Of The Bloody Apes (which was previously released by both Something Weird Video and in a horrid not so special edition by Beverly Wilshire Filmworks and then a third time by BCI Eclipse during their all too brief love affair with Mexican horror on DVD) is a grisly low budget monster movie with wrestlers, gore, nudity and remains one of the best known Mexican horror films of the era.As to what it's all about? If the title alone isn't enough to pique your interest, a lady wrestler decked out in a devil costume tosses her foe out of the ring and injures her. This sends her to the hospital. After the match, she goes to visit her where she finds that she is lying there in a coma.Cut to a surgeon named Dr. Krauman who wants nothing more t...Read the entire review »
