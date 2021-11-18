DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, November 17th, 2021

Night of the Bloody Apes (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie irected by Mexico's most famous exploitation director, RenÃ© Cardona, and co-written with his son, 1969's Night Of The Bloody Apes (which was previously released by both Something Weird Video and in a horrid not so special edition by Beverly Wilshire Filmworks and then a third time by BCI Eclipse during their all too brief love affair with Mexican horror on DVD) is a grisly low budget monster movie with wrestlers, gore, nudity and remains one of the best known Mexican horror films of the era.As to what it's all about? If the title alone isn't enough to pique your interest, a lady wrestler decked out in a devil costume tosses her foe out of the ring and injures her. This sends her to the hospital. After the match, she goes to visit her where she finds that she is lying there in a coma.Cut to a surgeon named Dr. Krauman who wants nothing more t...