DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, November 16th, 2021
Recommended
The Sheik: Paramount Presents (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: NOTE: The promo stills presented here do not represent the quality of the Blu-ray under review.It's the one hundredth anniversary of the silent romance The Sheik, which made Rudolph Valentino an iconic heartthrob. (His legend only grew after his premature death five years later.) Although Kino released an edition of this film on Blu-ray a few years back, Paramount has staked a claim on the film's heritage by including it in their Paramount Presents line. It's easily the oldest release in the series.Seen w...Read the entire review »
Homebodies (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by Larry Yust and shot in and around Cincinnati, Ohio, 1974's Homebodies revolves around a group of elderly citizens who all live on the same block. Unfortunately for them, the aging brownstone that they all call home is scheduled for be demolished to make way for a new apartment building. They don't take kindly to this news, and soon enough Mattie (Paula Trueman), who watches everything going on in her neighborhood with the eyes of a hawk, decides that they don't need to take this lying down.When she witness a construction accident leading to the death of one of the workers, a sinister seed is planted in Mattie's mind. She gets together with a few of her fellow elderly tenants: Mr. Blakely (Peter Brocco), Miss Emily (Frances Fuller), Mr. Sandy (William Hansen), Mrs. Loomis (Ruth McDevitt) and Mr. Loomis (Ian Wolfe). Together, they decide to plo...Read the entire review »
