DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, November 16th, 2021

Homebodies (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie irected by Larry Yust and shot in and around Cincinnati, Ohio, 1974's Homebodies revolves around a group of elderly citizens who all live on the same block. Unfortunately for them, the aging brownstone that they all call home is scheduled for be demolished to make way for a new apartment building. They don't take kindly to this news, and soon enough Mattie (Paula Trueman), who watches everything going on in her neighborhood with the eyes of a hawk, decides that they don't need to take this lying down.When she witness a construction accident leading to the death of one of the workers, a sinister seed is planted in Mattie's mind. She gets together with a few of her fellow elderly tenants: Mr. Blakely (Peter Brocco), Miss Emily (Frances Fuller), Mr. Sandy (William Hansen), Mrs. Loomis (Ruth McDevitt) and Mr. Loomis (Ian Wolfe). Together, they decide to plo...Read the entire review »