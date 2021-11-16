DVD Talk reviews for Monday, November 15th, 2021
Highly Recommended
Chato's Land (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVAn underrated revisionist Western, Chato's Land (1972) is star Charles Bronson's best film in that genre after Sergio Leone's masterly Once Upon a Time in the West (1968) and, reportedly, one of his few starring films he enjoyed watching. A supporting actor in Hollywood movies from the early 1950s, Bronson was a huge star in Europe and Asia but not the U.S. from about 1968 until 1974, headlining often extremely good primarily French and Italian movies like Farewell, Friend (1968), Rider on the Rain (1970), and Violent City (1970). Initially these movies, when released in the United States at all, played downtown grindhouses, but their growing popularity led to American financing from United Artists, beginning with Chato's Land, though most continued to be produced in Europe for the next few years. Chato's Land, for instance, has a British direc...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Counterpoint (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVThat Counterpoint (1968) has fallen into almost total obscurity is puzzling. It was made during the most productive period of star Charlton Heston's career, a time when he headlined such big films as Major Dundee, The War Lord (both 1965), Khartoum (1966), Will Penny and Planet of the Apes (both 1968). Yet Counterpoint was, for years, difficult to see; some years back I resorted to a Spanish DVD that panned-and-scanned its original Techniscope compositions. Very loosely based on the novel The General by writer Alan Sillitoe (Saturday Night and Sunday Morning, The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner), the screenplay for Counterpoint is muddled and director Ralph Nelson was removed from the project during editing, which probably accounts for some of its problems, including an obviously-deleted subplot. However, the ...Read the entire review »
Rent It
Maniac Cop 3: Badge of Silence
by Adam TynerManiac Cop 2 is about as perfect as a sequel can get, cramming together everything that director Bill Lustig and screenwriter Larry Cohen had ever dreamt of watching in a B-movie but had never actually seen before. It's just about wall-to-wall action with some of the most ambitious and gloriously insane stuntwork ever committed to film, benefitting further from a sharply written script, accomplished direction, and a hell of a cast.[click on the thumbnail to enlarge]Maniac Cop 3:
