DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, November 9th, 2021

The Bank Dick (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV You'd be hard pressed to find a film comedy funnier than W.C. Fields' The Bank Dick (1940), the third of four starring features he made at Universal. After a long career as a headliner in Vaudeville and on Broadway, venues in which he was one of its highest-paid stars, Fields finally became a major film star in the 1930s following several silent era attempts, first in two-reel comedies for Mack Sennett, short subjects distributed by Paramount Pictures, then as a kind of guest star in several Paramount features (International House, Six of a Kind, etc.) before graduating to starring vehicles of his own. Fields's inexpensive, hilarious comedies were quite popular, but in the mid-â30s he became gravely ill for more than a year and nearly died. He never fully recovered, but eventually he became an even greater sensation on radio as arch-nemesis to ventriloquist dummy Charli...Read the entire review »