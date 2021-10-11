DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, November 9th, 2021

DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, November 9th, 2021

   
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, November 9th, 2021
DVD Talk Collector Series
The Bank Dick (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
You'd be hard pressed to find a film comedy funnier than W.C. Fields' The Bank Dick (1940), the third of four starring features he made at Universal. After a long career as a headliner in Vaudeville and on Broadway, venues in which he was one of its highest-paid stars, Fields finally became a major film star in the 1930s following several silent era attempts, first in two-reel comedies for Mack Sennett, short subjects distributed by Paramount Pictures, then as a kind of guest star in several Paramount features (International House, Six of a Kind, etc.) before graduating to starring vehicles of his own. Fields's inexpensive, hilarious comedies were quite popular, but in the mid-â30s he became gravely ill for more than a year and nearly died. He never fully recovered, but eventually he became an even greater sensation on radio as arch-nemesis to ventriloquist dummy Charli...Read the entire review »
