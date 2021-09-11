DVD Talk reviews for Monday, November 8th, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,698
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, November 8th, 2021
DVD Talk Collector Series
Melvin Van Peebles: Essential Films - Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Collection: Melvin Van Peebles stands as one of the most influential filmmakers in the history of American independent cinema and especially black cinema, becoming one of the first African-American directors to work for a Hollywood studio before turning around and making one of the most successful homegrown films in box office history. That latter film, of course, is Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song. It's Melvin Van Peebles's best-known film, his breakthrough, and also the film that essentially put the nail in his feature filmmaking career. Having got one over on the establishment, the establishment made sure Van Peebles never got a chance to do it again.But, Criterion has thankfully compiled his four best-regarded films -- made in a span of ro...Read the entire review »
Highly Recommended
Star Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Series:Since it's not so much a television show as it is a pop culture behemoth, it's easy to forget that the original Star Trek series only lasted for three seasons. Paramount/CBS remastered them all in high definition and with this re-release the entire series is now available on Blu-ray in editions that mirror that last releases save for the fancy steelbook packaging (more on that later). For the one or two people out there who have never seen the series, there's no better way to sum up its premise than by quoting the series' opening narration: "Space... the Final Frontier. These are the voyages of the starship Enterprise. Its five-year mission: to explore strange new worlds; to seek out new life and new civilizations; to boldly go where no man has gone before." No matter how many times you see this classic series, it's still fun to see William Shatner as C...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off