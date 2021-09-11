DVD Talk reviews for Monday, November 8th, 2021

Star Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Series:Since it's not so much a television show as it is a pop culture behemoth, it's easy to forget that the original Star Trek series only lasted for three seasons. Paramount/CBS remastered them all in high definition and with this re-release the entire series is now available on Blu-ray in editions that mirror that last releases save for the fancy steelbook packaging (more on that later). For the one or two people out there who have never seen the series, there's no better way to sum up its premise than by quoting the series' opening narration: "Space... the Final Frontier. These are the voyages of the starship Enterprise. Its five-year mission: to explore strange new worlds; to seek out new life and new civilizations; to boldly go where no man has gone before." No matter how many times you see this classic series, it's still fun to see William Shatner as C...Read the entire review »