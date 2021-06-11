DVD Talk reviews for Friday, November 5th, 2021

The Crocodile Dundee Trilogy (Blu-ray)

by Kurt Dahlke Crocodile Dundee:Australian cult-hero turned mainstream success Paul Hogan rose to the peak of his stardom with the character "Crocodile" Dundee, an outback individualist featured in two successful late 1980s films, a 2001 reboot, and a 2020 meta-victory lap. The first three movies, Crocodile Dundee, Crocodile Dundee II, and Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles are collected in this three disc, relatively extras-free release, which may be perfect for your â80s-loving cousin, who needs some sort of gift this holiday season.Crocodile Dundee:From his popular "throw a shrimp on the barbie" Australian Tourism advertisements in the early â80s, Paul Hogan spun notoriety into the outback caricature Crocodile Dundee, in this slight and sprightly 1986 fish-out-of-water comedy. Intrepid reporter Sue (Linda Kozlowski) decides she'll gain real journalistic credibil...Read the entire review »