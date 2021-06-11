DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Reviews and Recommendations
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk reviews for Friday, November 5th, 2021

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Reviews and Recommendations Read, Post and Request DVD Reviews.

DVD Talk reviews for Friday, November 5th, 2021

   
Old 11-06-21, 03:02 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
 
dvdtalkreviews's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,695
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, November 5th, 2021
Skip It
The Crocodile Dundee Trilogy (Blu-ray)
by Kurt Dahlke
Crocodile Dundee:Australian cult-hero turned mainstream success Paul Hogan rose to the peak of his stardom with the character "Crocodile" Dundee, an outback individualist featured in two successful late 1980s films, a 2001 reboot, and a 2020 meta-victory lap. The first three movies, Crocodile Dundee, Crocodile Dundee II, and Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles are collected in this three disc, relatively extras-free release, which may be perfect for your â80s-loving cousin, who needs some sort of gift this holiday season.Crocodile Dundee:From his popular "throw a shrimp on the barbie" Australian Tourism advertisements in the early â80s, Paul Hogan spun notoriety into the outback caricature Crocodile Dundee, in this slight and sprightly 1986 fish-out-of-water comedy. Intrepid reporter Sue (Linda Kozlowski) decides she'll gain real journalistic credibil...Read the entire review »
dvdtalkreviews is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Reviews and Recommendations

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.