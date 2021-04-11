DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021
DVD Talk Collector Series
Halloween (1978) 4K
by Oktay Ege KozakThe Movie:With the recent Halloween Kills, Michael Myers and his whiteface Captain Kirk mask is still going strong as an enduring slasher franchise after four decades. Ironically, John Carpenter\'s 1978 horror masterpiece, perhaps the finest distillation of the genre\'s id, was the one story that derived its strength from never continuing on from its haunting and perfect ending.Carpenter\'s Michael Myers is pure, unmotivated, non-sensical, unstoppable evil. The reason for what was first conceived as a low-budget exploitation flick called The Babysitter Murders lingering as the pure distillation of terror to this day lies in Carpenter stripping as much reason and humanity from his iconic killer as possible, making him represent the random and sudden specter of death when we least expect it, and when we\'re at our most comfortable and sheltered.The universality of this fear that\'...Read the entire review »
Recommended
La Cage Aux Folles II (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: The promo images accompanying this review do not reflect the quality of the Blu-ray presentation.The farcical French film from 1978, La Cage aux Folles, was an international sensation that scored an Oscar nomination, a Broadway musical adaptation, and (nearly two decades later) an acclaimed American remake by Elaine May and Mike Nichols. It's unsurprising that director Ãdouard Molinaro and his gang of writers would try to cook up a sequel in 1980, but La Cage Aux Folles II seems more distinctly influenced by the movie trends of its era than the relatively less dated original.As you may rem...Read the entire review »
