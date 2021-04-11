DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021

Halloween (1978) 4K

by Oktay Ege Kozak The Movie:With the recent Halloween Kills, Michael Myers and his whiteface Captain Kirk mask is still going strong as an enduring slasher franchise after four decades. Ironically, John Carpenter\'s 1978 horror masterpiece, perhaps the finest distillation of the genre\'s id, was the one story that derived its strength from never continuing on from its haunting and perfect ending.Carpenter\'s Michael Myers is pure, unmotivated, non-sensical, unstoppable evil. The reason for what was first conceived as a low-budget exploitation flick called The Babysitter Murders lingering as the pure distillation of terror to this day lies in Carpenter stripping as much reason and humanity from his iconic killer as possible, making him represent the random and sudden specter of death when we least expect it, and when we\'re at our most comfortable and sheltered.The universality of this fear that\'