DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021
Rent It
Little Vampire (Blu-ray)
by Ryan KeeferThe Movie: So apparently this 2020 animated version of Little Vampire is not, in fact, some Euro reboot of 2000's The Little Vampire starring Jonathan Lipnicki, but is actually a comic series in France that this film was based on. It's not necessarily that I was hoping for a Blu-ray of this film I either didn't know or forgot about when it first came out, but this is animated, and has things that resemble Halloween (and I watched it with my family on Halloween), so perhaps I was looking for something new, who knows? Joann Sfar wrote the comics, co-wrote the screenplay for the film with Sandrina Jardel and directed the animated feature, telling the story of the Vampire, who has desires to be part of the human world. The vampire meets Michel, a boy living with his grandparents (following the death of his parents), and t...Read the entire review »
Skip It
I Spit On Your Grave: Deja vu (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by Meir Zarchi, the same man who created the original I Spit On Your Grave all the way back in 1978, I Spit On Your Grave DÃ©jÃ* vu catches up with Jennifer Hills (Camille Keaton, reprising her role from the first film) more than forty years after the events in that original picture. Jennifer has just finished working on her book and, in the years that have passed since the brutal sexual assault she went through years back, she's raised her daughter, Christina Hills (Jamie Bernadette), who works as a model.The attention that the book release brings to Jennifer isn't necessarily positive, as soon she and Christy are abducted by a woman named Becky (Maria Olsen), Herman (Jim Tavare) and Kevin (Jonathan Peacy). Becky was, years ago, married to Johnny, one of the men who raped Jennifer and who she killed when she exacted her revenge. Herman a...Read the entire review »
