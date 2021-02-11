DVD Talk reviews for Monday, November 1st, 2021

Tab Hunter Confidential (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie irected by Jeffrey Schwarz, 2015's Tab Hunter Confidential is a documentary that goes into quite a bit of detail about the life and career of one Arthur Andrew Gelien, the American born actor who passed away in 2018 but who came to quite a bit of fame as a teen heart throb in fifties and sixties under his stage name, Tab Hunter.Born in New York City in 1931, he did some time in the military but in the fifties got into acting where he starred in quite a few western and adventure movies and his star started to rise and he landed a contract with Warner Brothers where he proved to be one of their biggest stars. He also released a few records and had a number one hit in 1957 with the song 'Young Love.' He continued to act into the early nineties, though his marquee value would start to fade once the sixties turned into the seventies, the plus side of this b...Read the entire review »