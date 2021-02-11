DVD Talk reviews for Monday, November 1st, 2021
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, November 1st, 2021
Highly Recommended
Breakdown (1997) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:Kurt Russell stars in Breakdown, a lean, entertaining thriller from Director Jonathan Mostow that also stars J. T. Walsh and Kathleen Quinlan. During their drive from Boston to San Diego in a new, bright red Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeff Taylor (Russell) and wife Amy (Quinlan) almost crash into a reckless driver. Minutes later, they meet the same man at a roadside gas station and exchange words. Back on the road, the couple is surprised when their new car breaks down. Amy hitches a ride with a truck driver, Red Barr (Walsh), to go back to town and find a mechanic, while Jeff stays behind. He soon realizes the vehicle's battery wires were tampered with and is able to get the Jeep running again. When he arrives back in town Amy is nowhere to be found. The locals are unhelpful, so Jeff decides to return to the spot where he broke down. En route, he meets the sam...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Tab Hunter Confidential (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by Jeffrey Schwarz, 2015's Tab Hunter Confidential is a documentary that goes into quite a bit of detail about the life and career of one Arthur Andrew Gelien, the American born actor who passed away in 2018 but who came to quite a bit of fame as a teen heart throb in fifties and sixties under his stage name, Tab Hunter.Born in New York City in 1931, he did some time in the military but in the fifties got into acting where he starred in quite a few western and adventure movies and his star started to rise and he landed a contract with Warner Brothers where he proved to be one of their biggest stars. He also released a few records and had a number one hit in 1957 with the song 'Young Love.' He continued to act into the early nineties, though his marquee value would start to fade once the sixties turned into the seventies, the plus side of this b...Read the entire review »
